RNC offers safety tips for trick-or-treaters

News October 30th, 2026

As children and families prepare for an evening of costumes, candy and celebration, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is encouraging everyone to work together to help make safety the main treat.

Trick-or-Treaters:

Wear bright, reflective clothing or add reflective tape to costumes. Carry a flashlight or glow stick to be seen.

Use sidewalks and crosswalks.

Travel in groups, plan your route and stick together.

Only go to homes that are well-lit and never enter a house or vehicle to someone unknown to you.

Check your treats before you eat.

Motorists:

Slow down and be extra cautious, especially in residential areas.

Expect increased pedestrian traffic and watch for trick-or-treaters.

Avoid distractions and never drive impaired.

Homeowners:

Keep walkways clear, well-lit and free of hazards.

Use LED candles or flashlights in jack-o’-lanterns.

Ensure pets are secured to avoid frightful encounters.

Only distribute individually wrapped, store-bought candy.

