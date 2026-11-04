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RNC make arrest in break and enter at St. John’s home

Justice, News

Police have arrested a 48-year-old man following a break and enter at a St. John’s residence on Tuesday morning.

Operational Patrol Services and Police Dog Services responded to a report of a break and enter in progress at a home in the west end of St. John’s around 11:30 a.m. on November 3.  A female reported that a male known to her had used force to gain access to her residence, causing damage to the property.

Upon arrival, police located the suspect and arrested him. Gregory Hall has been charged with breaking and entering, resisting arrest, uttering threats and breach of a probation order. He was held to appear in court.

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