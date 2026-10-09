RNC lays additional charges in fatal St. John’s impaired driving collision on Mayor Avenue

News October 9th, 2026

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) has charged a man with additional offences following a fatal impaired driving collision in St. John’s.

On June 12, Operational Patrol Services responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision near the intersection of Mayor Avenue and Newtown Road where a 24-year-old succumbed to his injuries and two other passengers were injured.

The Accident Investigation Section was engaged and charged 21-year-old Koushik Ghosh with impaired driving offences, including impaired operation causing death.

On August 28, Collision Reconstructionists arrested Ghosh for additional offences after receiving test results from the laboratory. Recent charges include two counts of operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs causing bodily harm and a single count of operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs causing death.

The accused will appear in court at a later date.