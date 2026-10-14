RNC issued more than 300 tickets, arrested multiple impaired drivers over Thanksgiving weekend

Justice, News October 14th, 2026

Hundreds of tickets were issued and multiple drivers were arrested over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

The collaboration between the RNC and RCMP was part of Operation Impact, a national public awareness campaign from October 9-12.

A total of 308 tickets were issued, primarily for speeding, including a number of offences in construction zones. Police also charged four operators with impaired driving, 11 drivers had their license suspended and 15 vehicles were seized. Five of the seizures were for vehicles travelling more than 50 km/hr over the speed limit, the remainder were for impairment and insurance infractions.

The RNC continues to urge the public to report unsafe driving directly to police by calling 911.