RNC investigating hit-and-run in Torbay

News September 11th, 2026

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is seeking the public’s help as it investigates a hit-and-run in Torbay.

Operational Patrol Services responded to a home on Torbay Road Sept. 6 shortly before 6:30 p.m. after a vehicle caused significant damage to two parked cars and the residence before fleeing the area. A search of the area failed to locate the suspect.

RNC Collision Reconstructionists continue to investigate and have obtained a photo of the suspect vehicle (see attached). The red Toyota Corolla has front and rear passenger side damage.

Investigators are seeking any information, including video footage (CCTV, dash camera, cell phone), from the area in the lead up to and following the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RNC at 709-729-8000.