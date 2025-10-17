RNC investigating gunshots fired at residence in St. John’s

Justice, News October 17th, 2025

The RNC is investigating a weapons offence in St. John’s.

Just before 6:30 a.m., patrol officers responded to a report of gunshots being fired in the area of Prospero Place. Upon arrival, officers determined that multiple gunshots had been fired at a residence resulting in damage to the property. There were no injuries.

This is believed to be a targeted event and at this time, there is no information to suggest it is connected to a shooting last night nearby.

The RNC Major Crime Unit is urging anyone with information or video footage (CCTV, dash-camera, cell phone) between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. from the area encompassed by Columbus Drive, Brier Avenue, Polina Road, and Kenmount Road to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000.