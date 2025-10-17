Justice

Justice

RNC investigating gunshots fired at residence in St. John’s

Justice, News

The RNC is investigating a weapons offence in St. John’s.

Just before 6:30 a.m., patrol officers responded to a report of gunshots being fired in the area of Prospero Place. Upon arrival, officers determined that multiple gunshots had been fired at a residence resulting in damage to the property. There were no injuries.

This is believed to be a targeted event and at this time, there is no information to suggest it is connected to a shooting last night nearby.

The RNC Major Crime Unit is urging anyone with information or video footage (CCTV, dash-camera, cell phone) between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. from the area encompassed by Columbus Drive, Brier Avenue, Polina Road, and Kenmount Road to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000.

Related Articles

Lawyers make final arguments in Robert Belbin murder trial
Read more
Springdale RCMP arrest and charge man after residents ordered to shelter in place
Read more
Shelter in place order lifted in South Brook
Read more
Robert Belbin testifies he acted in self defence at second-degree murder trial
Read more
Man charged with assaulting woman with an axe in Happy Valley-Goose Bay
Read more
RNC introduces new media relations officer
Read more
Back to top