RNC investigating bicycle-vehicle collision involving 11-year-old in Labrador City

News August 25th, 2026

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) is investigating a bicycle-vehicle collision that occurred in Labrador City.

On August 18, Operational Patrol Services in the Labrador West region received a report of a collision involving a bicycle and a vehicle.

The cyclist, an 11-year-old male, was struck in the area of Hudson Drive at approximately 2:15 p.m. on August 17. The driver is described as a female with grey hair and glasses and was operating a dark SUV. The youth was not injured.

Investigators are seeking any witnesses or video footage (CCTV, dash-camera, cell phone) from the area in the lead up to or immediately following the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC at 709-944-7602.