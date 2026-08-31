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RNC in Corner Brook stop speeding driver

News

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary stopped a driver for excessive speeding in western Newfoundland.

On Friday just after 4:15 p.m., Operational Patrol Services were conducting radar enforcement on the Trans-Canada Highway near Humber Valley when a vehicle passed travelling over 150 km/hr.

Following a traffic stop, the 18-year-old driver from Corner Brook had his license suspended and vehicle seized.
The RNC continues to urge the public to report dangerous and impaired driving directly to police by calling 911.

To provide anonymous information on criminal activity contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.

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