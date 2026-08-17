RNC in Corner Brook seize two vehicles

Justice, News August 17th, 2026

The RNC seized two vehicles related to impaired driving following separate weekend incidents in Corner Brook.

Police responded to a concerned citizen’s report of suspected impaired driving around 9:30 a.m. Friday (Aug. 14), on Riverside Drive. Officers located the vehicle and the 61-year-old male driver failed a roadside screening test and was subsequently charged with impaired driving and operating over the legal limit. His license was suspended and his vehicle seized. He was released to appear in court at a later date.

Shortly before midnight yesterday (Aug. 16), patrol officers observed a vehicle on the Lewin Parkway driving at inconsistent speeds – initially travelling below the posted speed limit before accelerating to a speed well above the posted limit. Officers conducted a traffic safety stop and the 24-year-old male driver had his vehicle seized and license suspended as the result of impaired driving roadside test results. He was also issued a number of Summary Offence Tickets.