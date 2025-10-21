NEWS

RNC continue to seek information on Quidi Vidi fire

The RNC is renewing an appeal for information as the investigation continues into a suspicious fire in Quidi Vidi Village in St. John’s back on July 29.

The fire was reported around 9:15 p.m. in an area that is only accessible by boat. The blaze completely destroyed two historic fishing stages and damaged a third.

In the time since, investigators have deployed a drone, been reviewing video, and conducting witness interviews.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, and the RNC continues to seek any information or video footage that may assist the investigation.

