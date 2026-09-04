RNC Constables Churchill and Molloy recognized for work on Markus Hicks investigation

News September 4th, 2026

Two Royal Newfoundland Constabulary members have received national recognition for their work on the investigation into former Newfoundland and Labrador teacher and volleyball coach Markus Hicks.

Constables Nadia Churchill and Tara Molloy were presented with the Canadian Police Association’s Award of Excellence Thursday, September 3, at the CPA’s Biennial Conference in Victoria, British Columbia. The award recognizes police association members who demonstrate exceptional commitment, professionalism and dedication to service.

Churchill and Molloy were recognized for their work on the complex investigation, which began in August 2023 and involved dozens of victims and more than 150 criminal charges. Investigators reviewed tens of thousands of images and videos spanning more than 15 years, along with DNA and other evidence.

Hicks was convicted in August 2025 and sentenced to 18½ years in prison. Churchill said the award represents the work of the entire investigative team, noting that more than 50 RNC officers and civilian members contributed to the investigation.