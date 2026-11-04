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RNC conducting training exercises in Paradise

RNC

Justice, News

The RNC will be conducting Remotely Piloted Aircraft System training in the Octagon Pond area of Paradise from November 4-6.

The RNC says residents should not be alarmed if they see an increased police presence, including multiple drones from Wednesday to Friday.

The Octagon Pond trails and surrounding area will remain open for public use during the training exercises.

All activities in this area are planned, monitored, and a part of scheduled training designed to strengthen emergency response.

The RNC is thanking the public in advance for their co-operation and understanding.

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