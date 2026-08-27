RNC charges woman with fraud and identity theft

Justice, News August 27th, 2026

The RNC has charged a woman for fraudulent activity, with victims spanning multiple provinces.

Police received a report from a Nova Scotia business on August 18 advising they had delivered a vehicle to a woman in St. John’s who they had since learned used a fake ID to make the purchase. The RNC received a report the following day from a woman in British Columbia advising that it was her identity that had been used to make the purchase.

During a traffic stop on Sunday, officers located the vehicle in the centre city area. The female driver provided police with a fraudulent license. After further questioning, the woman was identified as 44-year-old Susan Hillier.

Hillier was charged with possession of property obtained by crime and public mischief in addition to driving without a license, insurance, and registration.

Following an investigation by the Economic Crime Unit, Hillier was also charged with fraud over $5,000, unlawfully obtaining another’s identity with intent, two counts of personation with intent to obtain property, three counts of uttering a forged document, and three counts of breaching a conditional sentence order. She was held to appear in court.