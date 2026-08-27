Justice

Justice

RNC charges woman with fraud and identity theft

Justice, News

The RNC has charged a woman for fraudulent activity, with victims spanning multiple provinces.

Police received a report from a Nova Scotia business on August 18 advising they had delivered a vehicle to a woman in St. John’s who they had since learned used a fake ID to make the purchase. The RNC received a report the following day from a woman in British Columbia advising that it was her identity that had been used to make the purchase.

During a traffic stop on Sunday, officers located the vehicle in the centre city area. The female driver provided police with a fraudulent license. After further questioning, the woman was identified as 44-year-old Susan Hillier.

Hillier was charged with possession of property obtained by crime and public mischief in addition to driving without a license, insurance, and registration.

Following an investigation by the Economic Crime Unit, Hillier was also charged with fraud over $5,000, unlawfully obtaining another’s identity with intent, two counts of personation with intent to obtain property, three counts of uttering a forged document, and three counts of breaching a conditional sentence order. She was held to appear in court.

Related Articles

Occupational Health and Safety Charges against Cottle’s Island Lumber Company Limited 
Read more
RNC provides tips to help prevent property theft
Read more
St. Anthony RCMP seek public’s help identifying suspects in seasonal property break-ins
Read more
Beach day turns into frightening scene after Sea Plane comes too close for comfort, concerned mother speaks out
Read more
RCMP-RNC Joint Forces Operation West seizes drugs during traffic stop
Read more
Springdale RCMP seeking public’s assistance locating stolen vehicle
Read more
Back to top