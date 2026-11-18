Justice, News November 18th, 2026

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) has charged a Burin man for sexual assault on a flight destined for St. John’s.

The RNC received the report around 10 p.m. yesterday (Nov. 17) regarding a sexual assault between two passengers who were not known to one another. Operational Patrol Services removed the 33-year-old male suspect from the plane and arrested him for sexual assault. He was held for court.

All survivors of sexual violence are encouraged to reach out for help from a trusted resource as soon as it is safe to do so. Members of the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit are available to speak with anyone that has information or questions. With a trauma-informed focus, officers educate and inform survivors of their legal and investigative options while also directing them to appropriate resources based on their individual situation or needs.

The RNC can be reached at 709-729-8000. If immediate assistance is required always call 911.