RNC charges 28-year-old with sexual violence offences against minor

Justice, News October 28th, 2026

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) has charged a man with sexual violence offences.

On October 19, the RNC received a report from a cab driver of an altercation that had occurred in his taxi while driving in downtown St. John’s. The pair involved had left the area prior to officers’ arrival. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined a sexual assault had occurred and the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault (CASA) Unit was engaged to investigate. On October 24, officers became aware of another sexual assault that had occurred the week prior involving the same suspect.

Major Gebrehiwet, 28, will appear in court today charged with:

Two counts of sexual assault

Sexual interference

Obtaining sexual services from a person under 18

Fraudulently obtaining transportation

All survivors of sexual violence are encouraged to reach out for help from a trusted resource as soon as it is safe to do so. Members of the CASA Unit are available to speak with anyone that has information or questions. With a trauma-informed approach, officers educate and inform survivors of their legal and investigative options while also directing them to appropriate resources based on their individual situation or needs.

The RNC can be reached at 709-729-8000. In the event of an emergency, always call 911.