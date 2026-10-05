RNC charge man with robbery, break-and-enters in St. John’s

Justice, News October 5th, 2026

The RNC has charged a man following a robbery and multiple break-and-enters in the west end of St. John’s.

At approximately 4:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, the RNC received a report of a break-and-enter at a home on Heavy Tree Road. The male suspect had fled prior to police arrival.

While responding, officers located a single-vehicle collision on Heavy Tree Road. The unoccupied, stolen vehicle had fled from police during an attempted traffic stop earlier in the night and was believed to have been operated by the same male suspect from the break-and-enter.

While searching for the suspect, police received two additional calls from Heavy Tree Road residences. A second break-and-enter was reported where a male fled with stolen property, then a robbery was reported where a male broke in and a physical altercation ensued with the homeowner who received non-life-threatening injuries. This time the suspect fled on the homeowner’s bike.

Police Dog Services tracked the suspect who was arrested around 4:40 a.m. near Robert E. Howlett Drive after a brief struggle. The suspect, who initially provided police with a false name, was identified as 31-year-old Christopher Connors.

During his arrest, Connors was showing signs of impairment and refused a drug recognition examination demand.

Connors faces a long list of charges including robbery with violence, three counts of theft under $5,000, two counts of breaking and entering, three counts of mischief, assault causing bodily harm, assault, refusing to provide a sample, resisting arrest, four counts of possessing property obtained by crime, and failing to comply with a release order.

Connors was also arrested on several outstanding warrants. He was held to appear in court.