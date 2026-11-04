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RNC charge man in St. John’s stabbing

Justice, News

The RNC has charged a man following a stabbing in St. John’s.

On Tuesday morning around 10:30 a.m. police responded to an assault on Churchill Avenue where they found a man with injuries consistent with a stab wound. The 46-year-old was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect, who was known to the victim had fled the area prior to police arrival.

Police located and arrested 44-year-old Daniel Holland around 11:00 a.m. on charges of aggravated assault, uttering threats, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and assault. He was held to appear in court.

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