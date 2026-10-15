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RNC arrest two men in separate incidents at businesses overnight

Justice, News

RNC officers responded to two separate incidents of unwelcome persons at a business in CBS and St. John’s overnight.

First police responded to a CBS business just after 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police were advised that an intoxicated customer became aggressive and damaged property. From there, officers arrested a 24-year-old man and charged him with mischief by damaging property.

Then, just before 3:00 a.m., police responded to a separate incident at a business on Anderson Avenue in St. John’s to a report of a suspicious person. Officers located a man who was wanted on an outstanding warrant. The 49-year-old man was arrested.

Both men were held to appear in court.

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