RNC arrest St. John’s man for number of firearms offences
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary arrested a man in St. John’s on a number of firearms offences.
Operational Patrol Services responded to a report of a weapons offence in the Buckmaster’s Circle area Saturday (Aug. 29) around 7:45 p.m. where a female reported being threatened by a male in a vehicle who had a firearm. The pair were known to one another.
The suspect was located at a home nearby and taken into custody. The RNC Tactics and Rescue Unit was called to assist the Criminal Investigation Division in completing a search of the home in the interest of public and officer safety. There was no firearm located.
Ramadan Berisa, 34, has been charged with:
- Two counts of assault with weapon or imitation
- Two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm
- Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Using a firearm in commission of an indictable offence
- Careless use of a firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm in motor vehicle
The RNC continues to encourage anyone who witnesses suspicious activity to report it directly to police by calling 709-729-8000. Crimes in progress should be reported by contacting 911.
To provide anonymous information on criminal activity contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.