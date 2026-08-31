NEWS

News

RNC arrest St. John’s man for number of firearms offences

News

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary arrested a man in St. John’s on a number of firearms offences.

Operational Patrol Services responded to a report of a weapons offence in the Buckmaster’s Circle area Saturday (Aug. 29) around 7:45 p.m. where a female reported being threatened by a male in a vehicle who had a firearm. The pair were known to one another.

The suspect was located at a home nearby and taken into custody. The RNC Tactics and Rescue Unit was called to assist the Criminal Investigation Division in completing a search of the home in the interest of public and officer safety. There was no firearm located.

Ramadan Berisa, 34, has been charged with:

  • Two counts of assault with weapon or imitation  
  • Two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm               
  • Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Using a firearm in commission of an indictable offence 
  • Careless use of a firearm    
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm       
  • Unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm in motor vehicle

The RNC continues to encourage anyone who witnesses suspicious activity to report it directly to police by calling 709-729-8000. Crimes in progress should be reported by contacting 911.

To provide anonymous information on criminal activity contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.

Related Articles

Historic deal signed for Churchill Falls and Gull Island
Read more
Harbour Grace RCMP responds to disturbance call in Carbonear, man charged with uttering threats
Read more
Lewisporte RCMP recovers two stolen vehicles in Campbellton, woman arrested and charged
Read more
RCMP arrest impaired driver after responding to motorist out of gas
Read more
Early-afternoon collision sends three people to hospital.
Read more
Old Churchill Falls deal is gone; Newfoundland and Labrador says it will finally be the primary beneficiary of its own power
Read more
Back to top