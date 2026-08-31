RNC arrest St. John’s man for number of firearms offences

News August 31st, 2026

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary arrested a man in St. John’s on a number of firearms offences.

Operational Patrol Services responded to a report of a weapons offence in the Buckmaster’s Circle area Saturday (Aug. 29) around 7:45 p.m. where a female reported being threatened by a male in a vehicle who had a firearm. The pair were known to one another.

The suspect was located at a home nearby and taken into custody. The RNC Tactics and Rescue Unit was called to assist the Criminal Investigation Division in completing a search of the home in the interest of public and officer safety. There was no firearm located.

Ramadan Berisa, 34, has been charged with:



Two counts of assault with weapon or imitation

Two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose

Using a firearm in commission of an indictable offence

Careless use of a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm in motor vehicle

The RNC continues to encourage anyone who witnesses suspicious activity to report it directly to police by calling 709-729-8000. Crimes in progress should be reported by contacting 911.

To provide anonymous information on criminal activity contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.