RNC arrest male for dangerous driving

Justice, News October 30th, 2026

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) arrested a man in Paradise for numerous driving offences.

Police observed a male operating a vehicle in a dangerous manner while conducting routine patrols on Paradise Road around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Officers did not initiate a traffic stop with the vehicle due to concerns for public safety. Officers searched the area for the vehicle and located it abandoned on Topsail Road where it had collided with two vehicles. As police were searching for the driver, he returned to the truck and attempted to flee in it before officers arrested him without incident.



Thirty-six-year-old Chad Quilty has been charged with dangerous operation, two counts of failing to stop at the scene of an accident and breach of a release order. He was also issued several summary offence tickets. His vehicle was seized and he was held to appear in court.



The RNC continues to urge the public to report dangerous and impaired driving directly to police by calling 911.