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RNC appealing for information following ATV collision in Labrador City

News

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) is looking for information from the public as it investigates a collision involving an ATV in Labrador City.

Operational Patrol Services responded to the single-vehicle collision at the intersection of Hudson Drive and Carol Drive just after 2 a.m. today. The 24-year-old male driver of the off-road vehicle was rushed to hospital with critical injuries.

As part of the investigation, the RNC is seeking any witnesses or video footage (CCTV, dash camera, cell phone) from the area in the lead up to or immediately following the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC at 709- 944-7602.

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