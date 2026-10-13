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Review Committee recommends more than $20k salary increase for MHAs

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Paul Lane, the Speaker of the House of Assembly, advises that the 2026 Members’ Compensation Review Committee (MCRC) has delivered its final report, which is available on the House of Assembly website

The review recommends settinging the annual salary for an MHA, detailed in section 11 of the House of Assembly
Accountability, Integrity and Administration Act, to $117,000. Members of the house of assembly currently earn an annual salary of $95,357.

The Management Commission will meet on Wednesday, October 21 at 11:00 a.m. for a technical briefing from the Members’ Compensation Review Committee on the report and its recommendations. Proceedings will be broadcast live via the House of Assembly television channel and streamed via the House of Assembly website and social media channels (Facebook and YouTube).

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