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Residents invited to submit questions ahead of Churchill Falls Agreement special sitting

News

In advance of the special sitting of the House of Assembly on the Churchill Falls Agreement, the Provincial Government has launched a portal on the engageNL website where residents can submit their questions on the project.

The special sitting of the House of Assembly beginning on September 14 will provide an opportunity for Newfoundlanders and Labradorians to get further details about the agreement. Questions submitted through engageNL will inform that process. 

The portal is now open and the deadline for submissions is September 10: https://www.engagenl.ca/en/churchill-falls-agreement

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