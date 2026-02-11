NEWS

News

Repeat Gasoline Thief Charged

News

Tuesday, February 10th at 9:30pm, RNC responded to an assistance call at a service station in the west end of St. John’s. There, staff advised police that a man in the store had filled up his vehicle with gas and left without paying on three previous occasions. Police arrested the man for theft, and during the investigation learned that he had provided a false name. A check revealed the suspect had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The 35-year old has been charged with three counts of theft, three counts of breach of release order, and public mischief.

Related Articles

Province appoints a new interim Consumer Advocate
Read more
Police investigates break and enter to Canada Post office in Port Blandford
Read more
SJRFD’s first female firefighter, Captain Gina Burke, officially retires today
Read more
NL Health Services outlines flu season precautions
Read more
Province asking residents to weigh in on highway improvement projects
Read more
Rocky Harbour RCMP investigating residential fire, requesting public’s assistance
Read more
Back to top