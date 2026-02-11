Repeat Gasoline Thief Charged

News February 11th, 2026

Tuesday, February 10th at 9:30pm, RNC responded to an assistance call at a service station in the west end of St. John’s. There, staff advised police that a man in the store had filled up his vehicle with gas and left without paying on three previous occasions. Police arrested the man for theft, and during the investigation learned that he had provided a false name. A check revealed the suspect had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The 35-year old has been charged with three counts of theft, three counts of breach of release order, and public mischief.