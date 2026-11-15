Renie’s Convenience destroyed by fire in Appleton

News November 15th, 2026

A convenience store in central Newfoundland has been destroyed by fire.

Photos circulating on social media show firefighters battling a blaze at Renie’s Convenience in Appleton. The images appear to show extensive damage, with the building seemingly a total loss.

News of the fire is spreading throughout the community, with residents taking to social media to share messages of support for the business and those connected to it. It’s not yet clear what caused the fire or whether anyone was injured.

NTV News is working to gather more information and will provide updates as they become available.