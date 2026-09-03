Registration open for Memorial University’s fall graduates

News September 3rd, 2026

Memorial University is alerting graduating students that registration to attend fall convocation is open.

Convocation ceremonies take place at the St. John’s Arts and Culture Centre on Oct. 15.

Any student who is eligible to graduate in October 2026 and wishes to cross the stage during convocation ceremonies must complete two steps: register to attend and rent their academic dress.

The deadline for graduating students to register to attend their convocation ceremony, rent their academic dress and request guest tickets is Sept. 24.

Registering before the deadline ensures that students pay a reduced gown rental fee and receive their guest tickets.