RCMP Traffic Services West stops driver travelling more than twice the limit in a construction zone

News October 14th, 2026

RCMP Traffic Services West seized the vehicle of an out-of-province driver after he was caught travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit on the Trans-Canada Highway on Tuesday morning.

Around 8:45 a.m. on October 13, a Traffic Services West officer on patrol observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed through a construction zone on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Route 460. Radar confirmed that the vehicle was traveling at 103 km/h where the posted speed limit was 50 km/h, and the driver was stopped.

The 52-year-old New Brunswick man was issued a ticket for the excessive speed, and his licence was suspended. Police also seized and impounded his vehicle.

Driving above the posted speed limit in a construction zone significantly increases the risk of collisions and serious injuries. Higher speeds reduce reaction time, increase stopping distances and make it more difficult for drivers to respond to sudden changes in road conditions or traffic patterns.

Drivers are reminded that posted construction zone speed limits and traffic control measures remain in effect whenever signage is displayed, regardless of whether workers are present and visible to you. Construction zones often contain hazards such as heavy equipment, uneven road surfaces, narrowed lanes and modified traffic patterns that require motorists to reduce their speed and remain alert.