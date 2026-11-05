RCMP Traffic Services West seizes more than 900,000 contraband cigarettes during traffic stop

News November 5th, 2026

RCMP Traffic Services West arrested a 56-year-old Bunyan’s Cove man on Monday, after officers seized more than 900,000 unstamped cigarettes during a traffic stop near Birchy Narrows.

Shortly after 1:00 p.m. on November 2, RCMP Traffic Services West officers conducting proactive traffic enforcement on the Trans-Canada Highway stopped an eastbound vehicle and trailer observed speeding near Birchy Narrows.

During the stop, police observed indictors of contraband tobacco trafficking, and the driver — a 56-year-old Bunyan’s Cove man — was taken into custody without incident. During a search of the vehicle and trailer, police located and seized 930,000 unstamped tobacco products.

The street value of the cigarettes seized is estimated at $232,500, with an additional tax avoidance of $348,750.

The driver was charged under the Excise Act with possession of unstamped tobacco. He was later release from custody to appear in court in January 2027.

The investigation is ongoing, with additional charges possible.