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RCMP Traffic Services seizes vehicle, suspends licence during Flat Bay traffic stop

Justice, News

RCMP Traffic Services West seized a vehicle and suspended the licence of a man travelling more than 50 km/h over the posted speed limit on Sunday afternoon.

On Aug. 2, shortly before 12:30 p.m., an officer conducting proactive traffic enforcement on the Trans-Canada Highway near Flat Bay observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. Radar confirmed a speed of 154 km/h in a posted 100 im/h zone.

The vehicle was stopped, and the driver ­— a 32-year-old man ­— was ticketed for excessive speed. His licence was suspended roadside and the vehicle he was driving was seized and impounded by police.

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