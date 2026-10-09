RCMP tickets excessive speeder on TCH near Long Harbour

News October 9th, 2026

RCMP Traffic Services East stopped and ticketed a Bonavista man on Wednesday, after police clocked him going twice the posted speed limit on the Trans-Canada Highway near Long Harbour.

At approximately 11:30 a.m. on October 7, an officer with RCMP Traffic Services East on patrol near the highway exits to Chapel Arm and Long Harbour stopped a driver travelling eastbound at 200 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone.

The driver – a 59-year-old man from the Bonavista Peninsula – was ticketed under the Highway Traffic Act for excessive speeding. His licence was suspended, and his vehicle was impounded by police.

With days getting shorter, moose on the move and ever-changing weather conditions, there are plenty of reasons to follow the posted speed limit. Drivers are reminded that higher speeds reduce a driver’s ability to react; increases stopping distances and dramatically increases the force of impact during any collision. Speeding is dangerous and one of the most common contributors to serious and fatal roadway collisions.