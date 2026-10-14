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RCMP ticket St. Bernard’s woman for operating vehicle without insurance

Justice, News

RCMP ticketed a woman and seized her vehicle on Sunday evening following a traffic stop where police found she did not have proper insurance.

Just before 5:00 p.m. on October 11, while patrolling the TCH, officers stopped a vehicle that had been reported as driving erratically in the area. The driver was unable to provide valid proof of insurance.

The 31-year-old St. Bernard’s woman was ticketed and the vehicle she was driving was seized and impounded.

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