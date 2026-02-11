RCMP stops off-road vehicle, suspended driver ticketed

News February 11th, 2026

RCMP Traffic Services West ticketed a 49-year-old driver last Wednesday for operating an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) without valid insurance and while in possession of a suspended driver’s license.

Just after 1:00 p.m. on February 4, 2026, an officer with RCMP Traffic Services West was on patrol and observed an ATV on the trail system at the intersection of Gate House Road and Main Street. A traffic stop was initiated, and police learned that the ATV did not have a valid insurance policy and the registration of the vehicle had not yet been transferred after purchase. In addition, the operator was driving with a suspended licence.

The man was issued summary offence tickets under the Off-Road Vehicles Act and Highway Traffic Act for operating an off-road vehicle without insurance, operating a vehicle with a suspended or cancelled licence and failure to notify the registrar of transfer of ownership.

Off-road vehicle operators are reminded that they are responsible for understanding and abiding by all applicable laws outlined in the Off-Road Vehicle Act and Highway Traffic Act. Anyone found operating off-road vehicles contrary to the Highway Traffic Act or Off-Road Vehicles Act may be charged and vehicles could be seized.

To learn more about the acts governing off-road vehicle use, please see the following:

The Highway Traffic Act – https://www.assembly.nl.ca/legislation/sr/statutes/h03.htm



The Off-Road Vehicles Act – https://www.assembly.nl.ca/Legislation/sr/statutes/o05-1.htm



Off-Road Vehicles Regulations – https://www.assembly.nl.ca/Legislation/sr/regulations/rc220030.htm