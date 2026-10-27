NEWS

News

RCMP seizes uninsured vehicle from unlicensed driver

News

A 44-year-old man had his vehicle impounded by New-Wes-Valley RCMP, after a traffic stop on Monday afternoon confirmed that he had no insurance and that he was driving without a valid driver’s licence.

On October 27, just before 2:00 p.m., a New-Wes-Valley RCMP officer conducting routine patrols along Route 320 near Hare Bay stopped a 44-year-old driver and learned that the man did not possess a driver’s licence. In addition, it was determined that the vehicle did not have a valid insurance policy.

The vehicle was seized by police and impounded, and the driver was issued two summary offence tickets under the Highway Traffic Act for driving without a driver’s licence and operating a vehicle without a valid insurance policy.

Related Articles

Independent study reveals significant potential benefits from ‘Fischells Salt Dome Power Generation Project’ for N.L. electricity system
Read more
Thieves in central Newfoundland targeting heat pumps
Read more
N.L. residents brace for painful winter as furnace oil prices surge
Read more
MADD Canada warns students about dangers of impaired driving
Read more
Fogo Island RCMP stops suspended driver, impounds uninsured vehicle
Read more
Gander RCMP arrests woman for package theft
Read more
Back to top