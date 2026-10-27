RCMP seizes uninsured vehicle from unlicensed driver

News October 27th, 2026

A 44-year-old man had his vehicle impounded by New-Wes-Valley RCMP, after a traffic stop on Monday afternoon confirmed that he had no insurance and that he was driving without a valid driver’s licence.

On October 27, just before 2:00 p.m., a New-Wes-Valley RCMP officer conducting routine patrols along Route 320 near Hare Bay stopped a 44-year-old driver and learned that the man did not possess a driver’s licence. In addition, it was determined that the vehicle did not have a valid insurance policy.

The vehicle was seized by police and impounded, and the driver was issued two summary offence tickets under the Highway Traffic Act for driving without a driver’s licence and operating a vehicle without a valid insurance policy.