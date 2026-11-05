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RCMP issues scam alter regarding fraudulent calls impersonating Stephenville police

Justice, News, Uncategorized

Bay St. George RCMP is warning the public of a cross-Canada telephone scam that impersonates police in Stephenville. 

The Bay St. George RCMP is receiving reports from individuals across the country who have received calls from fraudsters claiming to work with RCMP. These calls appear to be coming from 709-643-2118, the main detachment line in Stephenville.

The scammers have claimed that the call recipient is the victim of a fraud or cyber crime in an attempt to obtain personal, financial and sensitive information.

If you receive a call from anyone requesting personal or financial information, do not provide any details. End the call and contact your local police detachment to report the incident immediately.

In similar, previous scam attempts, the scammers have asked potential victims to verify financial information via email, using email addresses that follow the format firstname.lastname@rcmp.gov. A reminder that this is not a legitimate RCMP email address.

The RCMP is reminding the public to never send your personal, credit card or banking details in response to unsolicited messages, even from someone purporting to be from a law enforcement agency. The  RCMP  will  never ask you to transfer money, for remote access to your computer or for personal information, including your name, date of birth, phone number, email, address or banking details through text or email.

Anyone who receives a suspicious call or email from someone claiming to be an RCMP officer should hang up immediately and contact your local detachment to confirm or make a report.

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