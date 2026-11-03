RCMP investigating report of metal pieces found in gum in Stephenville

Justice, News November 3rd, 2026

After reminding parents to inspect their children’s Halloween candy over the weekend, the RCMP received a report that small metal objects were found inside two pieces of bubble gum in Stephenville.

Police received a call from a parent on Monday who reported finding small metal objects in two pieces of Double Bubble gum.

Police have not yet confirmed the source of the candy, however the family was able to provide some details of their trick-or-treat route and confirmed that they went door-to-door in the neighbourhoods of Area 13, Florida Loop and the Spruce Drive area in Kippens.

As police continue to investigate, they ask anyone who makes a similar discovery to contact the RCMP.