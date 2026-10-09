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RCMP investigating possible animal cruelty case after locating deceased dog

Justice, News

Police are investigating a possible case of animal cruelty after finding the remains of a dog in the water near Burnt Islands.

On Thursday, October 8, Channel-Port aux Basques RCMP received a report of a deceased medium-sized dog in a body of water near Route 470, approximately 30 kilometres outside Port aux Basques. The animal did not have a collar or tags to identify the dog or its owner.

The provincial Office of the Chief Veterinary Officer has been engaged.

As part of its investigation, police are looking to identify and speak with the animal’s owner, and anyone with information about this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

The investigation continues.

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