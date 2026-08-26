RCMP investigating crash on Veterans Memorial Highway

News August 26th, 2026

Trinity-Conception District RCMP is investigating a two-vehicle collision that happened on Veterans Memorial Highway on Tuesday morning.

Around 6:15 a.m., police received a report of a collision on Route 75 between the North River and Bay Roberts exits.

Police say in addition to emergency services personnel, assistance was also provided at the scene by two off-duty paramedics, an off-duty volunteer firefighter and a civilian witness prior to the arrival of on-duty emergency responders.

No serious injuries were reported.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.