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RCMP investigating after metal items found in Halloween candy in Happy Valley-Goose Bay

News

The RCMP is investigating after receiving three reports of small metal objects found inside Halloween treats in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

Police are working to determine the source of the affected treats and are asking anyone who finds similar candy to contact the Happy Valley-Goose Bay detachment at 709-896-3383 or 1-800-709-RCMP (7267).

The RCMP is also reminding parents and guardians across the province to inspect Halloween treats before allowing children to eat them.

Police recommend checking for signs of tampering or manufacturing defects, ensuring packaging is intact and confirming treats are from recognizable commercial brands.

Anyone who suspects a treat has been tampered with should set it aside and contact their local police detachment.

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