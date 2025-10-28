RCMP investigates collision with police vehicle on TCH

News October 28th, 2025

An investigation is underway after two people were injured in a collision on the Trans-Canada Highway near Brigus Junction last week.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, an RCMP officer was conducting a traffic stop, with emergency lights activated, on the westbound side of the TCH. He had returned to his vehicle and was rear-ended by a white Hyundai Venue.

As a result, the police vehicle was pushed onto its side and into the ditch on the side of the highway. The RCMP officer was able to safely exit the vehicle, and both the officer and the driver of the SUV were taken to the hospital for medical treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking that anyone who was a witness to this collision or anyone who may have dash cam footage in the area of the TCH near Brigus Junction around 3:30 p.m. last Wednesday, contact Holyrood RCMP or Crime Stoppers.