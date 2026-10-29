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RCMP investigate after pellet gun, pocket knife seized at Copper Ridge Academy

Justice, News

The RCMP say they’re investigating after a pellet gun and pocket knife were seized from a student at Copper Ridge Academy in Baie Verte on Tuesday.

Police say they received a call from the school around 2 p.m. Officers say no threats or acts of violence were reported, and the student was sent home in the care of an adult guardian.

But a parent with children at the school, who wishes to remain anonymous, is calling for more transparency, questioning why families weren’t notified until around 3 p.m.

“I’m not looking to assign blame or identify the child involved,” the parent said. “I’m looking for answers and transparency. A weapon was brought into our children’s school during regular school hours, police were involved, and parents weren’t notified until approximately 3 p.m. We deserve to understand what safety procedures were followed, how the risk was assessed and why parents weren’t informed sooner.

“But we also need to ask what happens to a child and family after an incident like this. What mental-health assessment, counselling, crisis intervention and ongoing support are available, and how quickly can a family actually access those services in a rural community like ours?

“We need to protect the safety of every child in that school while also making sure a child who may need help has access to appropriate support. Those two things can and should happen together.”

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