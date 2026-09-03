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RCMP conducting operation along Route 330

News

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police NL is advising residents that they will see an increased police presence along Route 330, east of Musgrave Harbour (towards Deadman’s Bay) today due to an ongoing police operation.

The RCMP says there is no threat to general public safety, but they are asking the public to avoid the areas where officers are present to allow them to conduct their work.

Police are also asking the public to refrain from posting images, videos and information about police activities.

NTV News will provide updates as they become available.

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