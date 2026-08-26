RCMP asking for the public’s help with trying to identify dangerous driver

News August 26th, 2026

Bay St. George RCMP is asking for the public’s help identifying the driver of a red pick-up truck reported to police for dangerous operation on the Trans-Canada Highway near Route 460 on Sunday morning.

That day, the provincial Department of Transportation and Infrastructure set up a marked construction zone on the Trans-Canada Highway in the Stephenville area near Route 460, to slow traffic as crews worked along the shoulder of the highway.

Around 11:20 a.m., a dashboard camera on a vehicle parked on the highway’s shoulder captured a red pick-up truck, believed to be a Ford F-150, entering the ditch on the westbound side of the highway at a high rate of speed.

The RCMP have posted the video to YouTube, appealing for public information. The truck is seen on the video passing the parked vehicle in the ditch and re-entering the highway a short distance later. Crews working at the scene reported that the truck also knocked over a road sign.

RCMP are investigating, and are asking for the public’s assistance identifying the vehicle and driver. Anyone who witnessed a red pickup truck driving in an unsafe manner on the westbound TCH in this area on Sunday morning, August 23, including anyone with dash camera footage, is asked to contact Bay St. George RCMP as soon as possible.