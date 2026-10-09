RCMP asking for help to identify break and enter suspects

News October 9th, 2026

Springdale RCMP is investigating a break, enter and theft that occurred during the early morning hours on Thursday at a convenience store in Springdale. Two suspects were captured on camera, and police are asking anyone who can help to identify them to contact the detachment.

On October 8, Springdale RCMP responded to a report of a break, enter and theft at Rideout’s Convenience Store on Little Bay Road. Just after 4:00 a.m. two suspects, wearing masks and gloves, were captured by surveillance cameras breaking into the store through the front door, damaging an automatic teller machine (ATM) inside, and leaving with cash and tobacco products.

The suspects departed the store in a white F350 truck that was reported stolen from a seperate local business. The truck was later located abandoned on Route 392 and seized by police as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police are asking residents in the area of the store to check available surveillance footage for the suspects, or the white F350 truck during the early morning hours of Thursday, October 8.

The RCMP Forensic Identification Unit has been engaged, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects captured by surveillance, or with information about this crime, is asked to contact Springdale RCMP at 709-673-3864.