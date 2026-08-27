RCMP arrests impaired driver in Gander

News August 27th, 2026

Gander RCMP arrested a 20-year-old man early Wednesday morning, after he failed a roadside screening during a traffic stop.

It was shortly after 1:30 a.m. when officers conducting patrols in the Airport Boulevard area of Gander observed a vehicle failing to stop at a stop sign. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver, a 20-year-old man, showed signs of intoxication.

The man failed a roadside screening, and was arrested and transported to the detachment where he provided additional breath samples in excess of the legal limit.

The driver was later released from custody, and will appear in provincial court in December to face charges of operation of a motor vehicle while impaired, and operation of a motor vehicle while impaired over 80mg%. In addition, his driver’s licence was suspended and his vehicle was seized by police and impounded.