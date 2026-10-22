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RCMP arrest wanted man during traffic checkstop

Justice, News

police in Clarenville arrested a 39-year-old man at a proactive traffic checkstop Tuesday night after learning he was the subject of an active arrest warrant.

On Oct. 20, officers set up a proactive check point on the Main Road in Bunyan’s Cove. Shortly before 8:45 p.m., a driver approached and presented police with an expired driver’s licence.

Police checks confirmed the expired licence and alerted officers that the 39-year-old driver had an active warrant for his arrest.

The man was taken into custody without incident, and later released to appear in court in December 2026. He was also issued a ticket under the Highway Traffic Act for operating a vehicle with an expired driver’s licence.

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