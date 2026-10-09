RCMP arrest pair of repeat offenders linked to string of thefts in Gander

Justice, News October 9th, 2026

The RCMP arrested two repeat offenders in Gander on Wednesday.

The pair are facing charges that stem from a recent series of break-ins, vehicle thefts and other property-related offences on the Eastport Peninsula and surrounding area.

31-year-old Brandon Lush and 24-year-old Patrick Oldford face a combined total of 44 Criminal Code charges.

Lush faces a total of 27 charges including six counts of possessing property obtained by crime, four counts of breaking and entering, multiple counts of theft and fraud and seven counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

Meanwhile, Oldford is also facing a number of charges including four counts of breaking and entering, four counts of possessing property obtained by crime, theft and fraud.

The two men were held in custody to appear in provincial court.

The investigation is ongoing, with further charges expected.