RCMP arrest man in St. Bride’s following firearm incident

News October 12th, 2026

The RCMP arrested a 23-year-old man early on Friday morning after receiving a report of a man making threats and firing a weapon into the air in St. Bride’s.

Police were called to the scene at 1:40 a.m. The call prompted a response from the Placentia-Whitbourne, Clarenville, Avalon East and Trinity-Conception RCMP detachments.

The RCMP Emergency Response Team was also deployed to the area, but the incident was resolved before they arrived.

The accused, Donald McGrath, was initially uncooperative but ultimately was arrested by police without incident. Officers also seized a firearm and ammunition from the property.

McGrath was held in custody to appear in court. He was charged with careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats against a person, and failure to comply with conditions of a release order.

The investigation is ongoing, and more charges are possible.



He will appear in court again on Tuesday.