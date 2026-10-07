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Ramp closure at Cloverleaf Overpass

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The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure advises motorists that the westbound ramp at the Cloverleaf Overpass from the Outer Ring Road leading to Peacekeepers Way will be closed on Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to allow crews to complete ramp paving.

Motorists are asked to follow posted detour signage, expect delays, and use caution when travelling through the area.

The department thanks the public for its patience and cooperation while this necessary work is being completed.

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