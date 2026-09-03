Questions mount over e-scooter rules as provincial road-safety consultations end Thursday

News September 3rd, 2026

Questions about e-scooter safety are gaining attention in St. John’s after a video showing nearly 30 young people travelling together through a busy section of Columbus Drive circulated online.

The video has renewed concerns about how e-scooters and other devices are regulated on Newfoundland and Labrador roads, particularly when large groups of young riders are travelling in areas with heavy vehicle traffic.

The incident comes as the provincial government’s public consultation on possible changes to the Highway Traffic Act closes Thursday. It will focus on four areas: e-bikes, e-scooters and other micro-mobility devices; car and booster seats for children; bicycle safety for children; and driving schools.

Complete the online questionnaire through www.engagenl.ca/en, email your feedback to roadsafetyfeedback@gov.nl.ca