Quebec’s provincial election result could have impact Churchill Falls agreement

News, Politics October 5th, 2026

While Quebec residents head to the polls today, people in this province will be keeping an eye on the results.

Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec and Ottawa signed an agreement in August covering major developments at Churchill Falls and Gull Island. The deal replaces the controversial 1969 Churchill Falls contract and includes upgrades to the generating station, development of Gull Island, a potential wind project and new transmission infrastructure in Labrador. It was Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Tony Wakeham and Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette, along with PM Mark Carney, who announced the new deal.

Ottawa has committed billions of dollars in financing and support for the projects. The agreement was approved by the Newfoundland and Labrador House of Assembly last month.

But today’s election adds a layer of uncertainty.

The Parti Québécois is seeking to form government and has pledged to hold a referendum on Quebec sovereignty during its first mandate, though not before 2029. The question in this province is what a change in Quebec government could mean for the agreements already reached on the Churchill River.

For Newfoundland and Labrador, the stakes are significant with the provincial government estimating the new deal could deliver billions of dollars in value, thousands of jobs and new opportunities for development in Labrador.